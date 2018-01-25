Home NATIONAL NASA Honors 7 Killed On Space Shuttle Columbia 15 Years Ago
NASA Honors 7 Killed On Space Shuttle Columbia 15 Years Ago
NATIONAL
0

NASA Honors 7 Killed On Space Shuttle Columbia 15 Years Ago

0
0
SPACE SHUTTLE COLUMBIA MEMORIAL-2
now viewing

NASA Honors 7 Killed On Space Shuttle Columbia 15 Years Ago

ZIKA VIRUS
now playing

South Texas Sees Uptick in Zika Birth Defects

South Carolina National Guard aids Southeast Texas after Hurricane Harvey
now playing

Federal Report Shows Punch Of Last Year's Hurricane Harvey

gavel
now playing

Second Death Penalty Hearing Pending For Donna Man's Killer

alaska earthquake 01-23-18
now playing

AK Earthquake Jostles FL Well Water

Jason White of Limestone gay man running for sheriff is denied
now playing

Gay Candidate Barred From Running For Sheriff By Alabama GOP

ROBERT MUELLER
now playing

WH Out With List Of Employees Mueller Questioned

RAMSES II STATUE COLOSSUS
now playing

Egypt Places Colossus Of Ramses II At New Museum's Entrance

JAMES MATTIS IN VIETNAM
now playing

Mattis Cozying Up To Vietnam Amid China's Assertiveness

DONALD TRUMP JR
now playing

Senator May Release Russia Interviews Of Trump Jr., Others

DONALD TRUMP IN DAVOS SWITZERLAND
now playing

Trump Says His Trip To Davos Already A Success

(AP) – NASA is honoring the seven astronauts killed aboard shuttle Columbia 15 years ago, with a special musical tribute by the son of Israel’s first astronaut.   Singer and songwriter Tal Ramon traveled from Israel for Thursday’s ceremony at Kennedy Space Center. It was just his second trip back since his father was killed on Feb. 1, 2003. All seven astronauts – including Israeli astronaut Ilan Ramon died when Columbia shattered in the skies over Texas, just minutes before a Florida touchdown.

Ramon performed two of his own songs. He later joined relatives of other astronauts killed over the decades, placing yellow, orange and pink roses at the Space Mirror Memorial. In all, 24 names are engraved in the large granite monument.

Related posts:

  1. AK Earthquake Jostles FL Well Water
  2. Federal Report Shows Punch Of Last Year’s Hurricane Harvey
  3. Trump Seeks $18 Billion To Extend Border Wall Over 10 Years
  4. Puerto Rico Warns Of 11 Percent GDP Drop In New Fiscal Plan
Related Posts
alaska earthquake 01-23-18

AK Earthquake Jostles FL Well Water

jsalinas 0
Jason White of Limestone gay man running for sheriff is denied

Gay Candidate Barred From Running For Sheriff By Alabama GOP

jsalinas 0
ROBERT MUELLER

WH Out With List Of Employees Mueller Questioned

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video