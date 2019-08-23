NASA Names Mars Rock after The Rolling Stones

NASA is naming a rock on Mars after the Rolling Stones. When the Mars InSight lander touched down on the Red Planet last November, a rock blew about three feet away, making it is the farthest a rock has rolled during a landing on another planet.

The name is not official because the International Astronomical Union is in charge of assigning scientific names of places and objects in the solar system. Lead singer Mick Jagger says NASA has given the band something they have always dreamed of, adding that he wants to bring it back and put it on their mantelpiece.

Photo courtesy of NASA