NASA Updates On Efforts For Next Moon Landing

This July 21, 1969 photo made available by NASA shows the U.S. flag planted at Tranquility Base on the surface of the moon, and a silhouette of a thruster at right, seen from a window in the Lunar Module. Rather than let the flag droop, NASA decided to use a right-angled rod to keep it spread out, according to Roger Launius, NASA’s former chief historian. Also, Armstrong and Aldrin were worried that the flagpole was going to fall down after they had twisted it into the ground, so they quickly snapped the photos posing next to it, capturing the flag while it was still moving, Launius said. (NASA via AP)

NASA is working on another moon landing project by 2024. NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine told CBS’ Face The Nation that astronauts could have been on Mars by now if it wasn’t for technical and political risks. Right now, NASA is developing the Artemis program, which aims to figure out how humans could live sustainably on the moon if human kind ever had to leave Earth.

Bridenstine says the ultimate goal would be to learn how to live on Mars. He also added the Artemis program and next moon landing will be lead by a female astronaut.