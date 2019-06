People may soon be able to visit the International Space Station. NASA says two private citizens will be able to travel to the I.S.S. each year under a plan that could take effect as soon as 2020. It’s a little pricey, however — roughly 35-thousand-dollars a night. That price doesn’t include getting to the space station.

Travelers will have to utilize companies like SpaceX to hitch a ride. NASA also plans to enlist support from private companies to get their astronauts to the I.S.S.