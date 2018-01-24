Nassar Letter: ‘Stories are being fabricated’

(AP) – The judge who sentenced a Michigan sports doctor to decades in prison read a letter that raises questions about whether he’s truly remorseful. A courtroom packed with victims gasped Wednesday as Judge Rosemarie Aquilina read Larry Nassar’s letter, which was written before the seven-day sentencing hearing.

The letter stated, “Hell hath no fury than a woman scorned” and said that “stories are being fabricated” by victims. After reading the letter, the judge asked Nassar whether he wanted to withdraw his guilty plea. He declined. Moments earlier, Nassar said the testimony of more than 150 accusers has “shaken me to my core.” He was a doctor at Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics, which trains Olympians. Nassar admitted molesting girls and young women with his hands under the guise of treatment for sports injuries.