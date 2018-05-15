Home NATIONAL Nation’s Most Restrictive Abortion Law Is Challenged In Iowa
Nation’s Most Restrictive Abortion Law Is Challenged In Iowa
NATIONAL
0

Nation’s Most Restrictive Abortion Law Is Challenged In Iowa

0
0
ABORTION LAW
now viewing

Nation’s Most Restrictive Abortion Law Is Challenged In Iowa

health care fraud
now playing

No Bond For Valley Physician Charged In Massive Health Care Fraud Scheme

SCHOOL SUPPLIES GENERIC
now playing

Study: Nearly All Teachers Spend Own Money On School Needs

gavel
now playing

Farenthold: Attorneys Don't Want Me To Repay Settlement

MEGHAN MARKLE WEDDING AND HER FATHER
now playing

Thomas Markle Has Change Of Heart, Will Walk Daughter Down Aisle

BLAKE FARENTHOLD
now playing

Disgraced Ex-Texas Congressman Takes Lucrative Lobbying Post

runoff election
now playing

Early Voting Underway For Texas' Primary Runoff Races

US IRAN FLAGS
now playing

US Hits Head Of Iran's Central Bank With Terror Sanctions

UNITED NATIONS
now playing

UN Security Council Set To Discuss Gaza After Deadly Day

PALESTINIAN PROTEST
now playing

Palestinian Envoy Recalled Over US Embassy Move

NORTH KOREA
now playing

South Korea News Agency: North Korea Threatens To Cancel US Summit

(AP) – Abortion-rights groups say they have filed a lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of the nation’s most restrictive abortion law, which bans most abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected, around the sixth week of pregnancy.

The Iowa law is slated to take effect July 1. Planned Parenthood and the American Civil Liberties Union filed the challenge Tuesday in Des Moines. The groups are seeking an injunction that would put the law on hold during the lawsuit, a process that could take years.

The Iowa attorney general announced that he would not defend the law because it would undermine rights and protections for women.  Republicans want the legal challenge to reach the U.S. Supreme Court in hopes of overturning the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling.

No related posts.

Related Posts
SCHOOL SUPPLIES GENERIC

Study: Nearly All Teachers Spend Own Money On School Needs

jsalinas 0
US IRAN FLAGS

US Hits Head Of Iran’s Central Bank With Terror Sanctions

jsalinas 0
UNITED NATIONS

UN Security Council Set To Discuss Gaza After Deadly Day

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video