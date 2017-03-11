Home WORLD Nations Move Ahead On Curbing Climate Change, Despite Trump
Nations Move Ahead On Curbing Climate Change, Despite Trump
Nations Move Ahead On Curbing Climate Change, Despite Trump

Nations Move Ahead On Curbing Climate Change, Despite Trump

(AP) – Diplomats from around the world are converging in Germany next week to thrash out how to implement the Paris climate agreement, despite uncertainty over the role the United States will play in those efforts.

While U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened to pull out of the accord fighting global warming, other countries have pledged to press on at the Nov. 6-17 meeting in the western German city of Bonn.  Negotiators will try to agree on ways to measure each country’s greenhouse gas emissions and make sure everyone is playing by the same rules.

Experts say a key issue will be the transparency of nations’ emissions reports.  Environmentalists, meanwhile, are planning to protest host Germany’s continued use of coal-fired power plants.

