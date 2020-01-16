Nations Of Iran Crash Victims Seek Compensation For Families

Flowers are laid beside books of condolence before ceremony at Carleton University Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020 to honor biology PhD student Fareed Arastech and biology alumnus Mansour Pourjam, who died in the crash of Ukraine International Airlines Flight PS752 in Tehran. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP)

Flowers are laid beside books of condolence before ceremony at Carleton University Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020 to honor biology PhD student Fareed Arastech and biology alumnus Mansour Pourjam, who died in the crash of Ukraine International Airlines Flight PS752 in Tehran. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP)

(AP) – The governments of countries that lost citizens when Iran shot down a Ukrainian airliner are demanding Tehran accept “full responsibility” and pay compensation to the victims’ families.

The foreign ministers of Canada, the U.K., Afghanistan, Sweden and Ukraine issued the statement on Thursday after a meeting at the Canadian High Commission on Trafalgar Square. All 176 people aboard the Ukraine International Airlines plane died when it was hit by missiles last week shortly after taking off from Tehran’s Imam Khomeini International Airport.

The five foreign ministers also said there must be “an independent criminal investigation followed by transparent and impartial judicial proceedings.