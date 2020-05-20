Nations Reopen Yet Struggle To Define ‘A New Normal’

Senior students wait for class to begin with plastic boards placed on their desks at Jeonmin High School in Daejeon, South Korea, Wednesday, May 20, 2020. South Korean students began returning to schools Wednesday as their country prepares for a new normal amid the coronavirus pandemic. (Kim Jun-beom/Yonhap via AP)

(AP) — As countries around the world cautiously emerge from coronavirus lockdowns, anxiety is rising about the impact of the new normal on people’s daily lives and businesses forced to adapt. Schools, public transport, bars and restaurants are shaping up as the front lines as the many nations move out of lockdowns but retain social distancing and other measures while researchers race to develop a vaccine that is likely still months away, at least. What a return to normal looks like varies widely, from migrant workers in India finally able to catch trains back to their home villages to wealthy shoppers in Maseratis and Rolls-Royces returning to the boutiques of America’s iconic Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills.