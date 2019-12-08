Nat’l Security Adviser Says Florida Shooting Act Of Terror

A top White House official says the deadly shooting at a U.S. Navy base in Pensacola, Florida appears to be a terrorist attack.

National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien tells CBS’s Face The Nation it’s not yet known if the Saudi military officer accused of killing three people Friday was acting alone. He added he doesn’t want to prejudge the investigation, but it appears it may be someone that was radicalized. The FBI said Sunday it’s still investigating what’s presumed to be a terrorist act.