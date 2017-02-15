Home WORLD NATO Chief Concerned If Russia Missile Reports Prove True
NATO Chief Concerned If Russia Missile Reports Prove True
WORLD
0

NATO Chief Concerned If Russia Missile Reports Prove True

0
0
920×920 (10)
now viewing

NATO Chief Concerned If Russia Missile Reports Prove True

104279567-GettyImages-635129586.600×400
now playing

Oroville Evacuation Possible Again

Monument
now playing

Phoenix Faces Arizona Law That Bars Sanctuary-City Status

lhzhjwote6djq8z8n7vk-pnb7cjaa7it-large
now playing

Arrest Made Following Killing Of Kim Jong Un Half-Brother

WhatsApp-Image-2016-09-25-at-19.34.53
now playing

Trump To Meet With Netanyahu

Russia Coordinates with Partners Cruise Missile Strike on Syria in Advance
now playing

US Official Says Russia Deployed Missile In Treaty Violation

peskov-putin-g8-dialogue
now playing

Russia Denies Intelligence Contacts With Trump Campaign Team

170111113259-03-trump-0111-full-169
now playing

Trump Denounces 'Russian Connection Non-Sense'

OROVILLE DAM
now playing

Sheriff: No Further Erosion At Spillway

FATAL CRASH
now playing

Two Killed In 1-Vehicle Crash In Brownsville

LADY GA GA AND JIMMY KIMMEL
now playing

Lady Gaga, Jimmy Kimmel Condemn Texas 'bathroom bill'

(AP) – NATO’s chief says the military alliance would be concerned if reports that Russia has violated a Cold War-era treaty by deploying a cruise missile prove true.

U.S. intelligence agencies have assessed that the missile became operational late last year, possibly violating the 1987 Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty on the development and testing of cruise missiles.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg (yehnz STOHL’-tehn-burg) says that “compliance with arms control agreements is of great importance and especially when it comes to treaties covering nuclear weapons.”

He says that “any non-compliance of Russia with the INF Treaty would be a serious concern for the alliance.”

His remarks in Brussels came before chairing the first meeting of NATO defense ministers with U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis.

Related posts:

  1. US Official Says Russia Deployed Missile In Treaty Violation
  2. UN Chief Condemns North Korean Test
  3. Democrats Want Probe Of Flynn And Trump Contacts With Russia
  4. Pentagon Calls North Korean Weapons ‘clear, grave threat’ To US
Related Posts
lhzhjwote6djq8z8n7vk-pnb7cjaa7it-large

Arrest Made Following Killing Of Kim Jong Un Half-Brother

Zack Cantu 0
WhatsApp-Image-2016-09-25-at-19.34.53

Trump To Meet With Netanyahu

Zack Cantu 0
Russia Coordinates with Partners Cruise Missile Strike on Syria in Advance

US Official Says Russia Deployed Missile In Treaty Violation

Zack Cantu 0
Close

Share this video