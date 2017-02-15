NATO Chief Concerned If Russia Missile Reports Prove True

(AP) – NATO’s chief says the military alliance would be concerned if reports that Russia has violated a Cold War-era treaty by deploying a cruise missile prove true.

U.S. intelligence agencies have assessed that the missile became operational late last year, possibly violating the 1987 Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty on the development and testing of cruise missiles.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg (yehnz STOHL’-tehn-burg) says that “compliance with arms control agreements is of great importance and especially when it comes to treaties covering nuclear weapons.”

He says that “any non-compliance of Russia with the INF Treaty would be a serious concern for the alliance.”

His remarks in Brussels came before chairing the first meeting of NATO defense ministers with U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis.