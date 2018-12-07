Home TRENDING NATO Chief: Trump Approach ‘having an impact’
NATO Chief: Trump Approach ‘having an impact’
NATO Chief: Trump Approach ‘having an impact’

DONALD TRUMP AND NATO MEETING
NATO Chief: Trump Approach ‘having an impact’

(AP) – NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg says that despite President Donald Trump’s fire-and-brimstone approach to this week’s summit, the U.S. president has had an impact on the commitment by alliance members to boost their individual military spending.  Stoltenberg says Thursday that “the clear message from President Trump is having an impact.”

Since taking office, Trump has been criticizing most alliance members for not spending more on their militaries and pressing them to do more.  Stoltenberg says Trump’s approach is paying off. The NATO secretary-general says allies have added $41 billion extra for defense spending – a figure he cited on Wednesday.

