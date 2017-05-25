Home WORLD NATO Meeting Over, Trump Heads To Sicily For G-7
NATO Meeting Over, Trump Heads To Sicily For G-7
NATO Meeting Over, Trump Heads To Sicily For G-7

DONALD TRUMP AT NATO MEETING
NATO Meeting Over, Trump Heads To Sicily For G-7

(AP) – President Donald Trump has concluded his participation in a NATO summit in Brussels and is on his way to Sicily for further consultations with his world counterparts.

Trump is scheduled to participate in two days of talks in Taormina, Italy, with the leaders of the Group of Seven leading industrial nations. They are the U.S., Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, and Japan.

Sicily is the fifth and final stop on the first international trip Trump has taken since he became president in January.  Trump opened the trip in Saudi Arabia. He then traveled to Israel and Rome, to meet with the pope, before arriving in Brussels on Wednesday night for Thursday’s NATO summit.  He is scheduled to return to Washington late Saturday.

