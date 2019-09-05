WORLD

NATO Says US, Romanian Soldiers Killed In Kabul

(AP) – The NATO Resolute Support mission in Afghanistan says a U.S. service member and a Romanian soldier were killed in the Taliban suicide car bombing in Kabul.

The statement gave no details, simply saying they were killed in action in the Afghan capital on Thursday. The name of the U.S. service member was being withheld for 24 hours until the family was notified in accord with Pentagon policy.  The Romanian soldier was also not identified.

Afghan officials say the Thursday morning suicide car bombing at a checkpoint in an area close to the Resolute Support mission and the U.S. Embassy in Kabul also killed at least 10 civilians.

