Home NATIONAL Navarro Clashes With State Department Over UAE Airline Deal
Navarro Clashes With State Department Over UAE Airline Deal
NATIONAL
0

Navarro Clashes With State Department Over UAE Airline Deal

0
0
PETER NAVARRO
now viewing

Navarro Clashes With State Department Over UAE Airline Deal

Screen Shot 2018-05-22 at 12.53.01 PM
now playing

Henry & Daphne #POTW May 22

LAW GAVEL BRITISH LAW
now playing

Mother Convicted In UK Of Forcing Teen Daughter To Marry

President Nicolas Maduro
now playing

Venezuelan President Expels Top US Diplomat

PLANE CRASH
now playing

Private Jet Crashes In Honduran Capital

PLANNED PARENTHOOD
now playing

Trump Wades Deeper Into Abortion Politics As Midterms Loom

HAWAII VOLCANO KILAUE
now playing

New Small Summit Eruptions Recorded At Kilauea

arrests arrest made
now playing

3 More Teens Arrested After Death Of Female Officer

DONALD TRUMP KIM JUN
now playing

Trump Doesn't Like Kim Jong Un's Attitude Change

WATER RESTRICTIONS
now playing

San Antonio Among Cities With Drought Water Use Restrictions

SANTA FE SCHOOL SHOOTING BANNER
now playing

Shooting Suspect's Father Thinks He Was Bullied

(AP) – After striking a delicate deal with the United Arab Emirates on rules for airline competition, the Trump administration went to war with itself about what the agreement actually said.

President Donald Trump’s trade adviser Peter Navarro repeatedly contradicted the State Department’s carefully crafted script. He insisted the deal includes a “freeze” on so-called Fifth Freedom flights by the Emirati airlines that are loathed by U.S. carriers like Delta Air Lines.

The State Department insists there’s no freeze. So the wonky aviation pact erupted into a bitter, lobbyist-fueled international incident. The Emiratis complained to the administration.

The drama has played out as Navarro seeks to assert authority from his perch at Trump’s new White House trade and manufacturing office. It comes amid parallel tensions over Navarro’s role in China trade negotiations.

Related posts:

  1. Investigation Points To Possible Suicide Of Teenage Inmate At Evins Facility In Edinburg
  2. Lawmakers To Be Allowed A Review Of Russia Probe Information
  3. Lawmakers To Be Allowed A Review Of Russia Probe Information
  4. Iran Says ‘sham’ US Policy To Reap ‘ill rewards’
Related Posts
PLANNED PARENTHOOD

Trump Wades Deeper Into Abortion Politics As Midterms Loom

jsalinas 0
arrests arrest made

3 More Teens Arrested After Death Of Female Officer

jsalinas 0
DONALD TRUMP KIM JUN

Trump Doesn’t Like Kim Jong Un’s Attitude Change

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video