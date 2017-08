(AP) – The Navy has announced that the commander of its 7th Fleet has been dismissed “due to a loss of confidence in his ability to command.”

U.S. Pacific Fleet commander Adm. Scott Swift relieved Vice Adm. Joseph Aucoin of his command on Wednesday.

The Navy said that Rear Adm. Phil Sawyer, who had already been named to succeed Aucoin earlier, will assume command immediately.

Related posts: Pentagon Chief Confirms Navy Probe Of Accidents