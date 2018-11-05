Navy Officer Pleads Guilty In Ship Collision That Killed Valley Sailor

The first of four Navy officers charged after the deadly collision involving the USS Fitzgerald has admitted to her role in the accident that killed a Rio Grande Valley sailor.

Lieutenant Sarah Coppock has pleaded guilty to a charge of dereliction of duty as part of an agreement with military prosecutors prior to the start of a court-martial. Coppock was the ‘officer of the deck’ at the time the Fitzgerald collided with a Philippine commercial ship off the coast of Japan last June.

Coppock admitted in court that she made “some tremendously bad decisions” and that she “failed” her colleagues. Seven sailors were killed, including Gunners Mate 2nd Class Noe Hernandez of Weslaco.