Home NATIONAL Navy Recommends Sweeping Changes In Wake Of Ship Collisions
Navy Recommends Sweeping Changes In Wake Of Ship Collisions
NATIONAL
TRENDING
0

Navy Recommends Sweeping Changes In Wake Of Ship Collisions

0
0
US Navy Preventing Collisions
now viewing

Navy Recommends Sweeping Changes In Wake Of Ship Collisions

interest-rates-generic-file-mgfx
now playing

Fed Leaves Key Rate Unchanged But Hints At Future Hikes

TAX REFORM TAXES
now playing

Lawmakers Mixed On Sales Tax Deduction

Cheniere-to-Sell-USD-2-Billion-of-Equity-for-Sabine-Pass-Project
now playing

Court Upholds Approvals Of 3 Projects To Export Natural Gas

5692bed8-3e60-417a-888d-e3853ec8dece-large16x9_MGNShooting
now playing

Texas Officer Shot, Suspect Killed In Exchange Of Gunfire

Starbucks-Holiday Cup
now playing

Starbucks Releases A Color-It-In-Yourself Holiday Cup

Postal Service Finances
now playing

Postal Service Eyes Next-Day Sunday Delivery For Holidays

WireAP_1877280cc0b842aa9746f5bef81312d8_12x5_992
now playing

AP NewsBreak: Gov't Won't Pursue Talking Car Mandate

22885910_745434355648567_4475747250258164239_n
now playing

Judge Rules Against Lugo, Lugo Suspends Mayoral Campaign

School bus on blacktop with clean sunny background
now playing

$100 Million Wrongful Death Lawsuit Filed Against Harlingen CISD and Edinburg

59f944730bcf4.image
now playing

Dodgers Rally Against Verlander, Force Game 7

(AP) – U.S. Navy leaders are recommending a sweeping list of changes in sailor training, crew requirements and safety procedures to address systemic problems across the Pacific fleet that led to two deadly ship collisions earlier this year, killing 17 sailors.
A report scheduled to be released Thursday calls for about 60 recommended improvements that range from improved training on seamanship, navigation and the use of ship equipment to more basic changes to increase sleep and stress management for sailors.
The Associated Press obtained a copy of the report ahead of its release. Another Navy report released Wednesday concluded that three collisions and a ship grounding this year were all avoidable. It says they resulted from widespread failures by the crews and commanders who didn’t quickly recognize and respond to unfolding emergencies.

Related posts:

  1. Inconsistencies Cast Doubt On Harrowing Tale Of Sea Survival
  2. 2 Rescued Women Say They Once Got Close To Oahu
  3. Women Rescued After Voyage Went From Bad To Worse
  4. Women Rescued After Voyage Went From Bad To Worse
Related Posts
interest-rates-generic-file-mgfx

Fed Leaves Key Rate Unchanged But Hints At Future Hikes

Fred Cruz 0
TAX REFORM TAXES

Lawmakers Mixed On Sales Tax Deduction

Fred Cruz 0
Cheniere-to-Sell-USD-2-Billion-of-Equity-for-Sabine-Pass-Project

Court Upholds Approvals Of 3 Projects To Export Natural Gas

Roxanne Garcia 0
Close

Share this video