Navy Special Operations Chief Edward Gallagher, center, walks with his wife, Andrea Gallagher, as they leave a military court on Naval Base San Diego, Tuesday, July 2, 2019, in San Diego. A military jury acquitted the decorated Navy SEAL Tuesday of murder in the killing of a wounded Islamic State captive under his care in Iraq in 2017. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

The Navy SEAL found not guilty of war crimes that included murder is getting some punishment on a lesser charge. Yesterday in San Diego, Edward Gallagher was convicted of taking a photograph of himself and a slain ISIS fighter.

However, he was not guilty of murder and attempted murder. Today a military panel sentenced him to a reduction in grade, four months confinement and four months partial pay. But he is being credited for time served and will not face anymore confinement.