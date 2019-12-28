Navy SEALs Call Edward Gallagher ‘Evil’ In Leaked Videos

FILE - In this July 2, 2019, file photo, Navy Special Operations Chief Edward Gallagher leaves a military court on Naval Base San Diego. Navy SEALs described their platoon leader, retired Special Operations Chief Gallagher, as "evil," "toxic" and "perfectly OK with killing anybody that was moving," in video footage obtained by The New York Times. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)

Video footage obtained by The New York Times shows Navy SEALs describing platoon leader Edward Gallagher as “evil,” “toxic” and “perfectly OK with killing anybody that was moving.” The footage is part of a trove of confidential Navy investigative materials that the Times obtained about the prosecution of the special operations chief. Gallagher was accused of war crimes in Iraq after his platoon turned him in. The case gained national attention after President Donald Trump intervened on Gallagher’s behalf. Gallagher was acquitted of most charges except for one count of posing with a dead militant and has retired from the SEALs.