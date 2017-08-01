Home NATIONAL Navy, Trump Planning Biggest Fleet Expansion Since Cold War
Navy, Trump Planning Biggest Fleet Expansion Since Cold War
Navy, Trump Planning Biggest Fleet Expansion Since Cold War

Navy, Trump Planning Biggest Fleet Expansion Since Cold War

(AP) – Navy shipbuilders like what they’re hearing from President-elect Donald Trump, who’s vowed to build up the fleet to meet new threats from Russia and China.

Emboldened by the promise, the Navy last month revised upward the number of ships it needs to 355, more than the number used by Trump during his election campaign.

The proposal calls for adding another aircraft carrier, 16 large surface warships and 18 more nuclear-powered attack submarines, among other ships.

Shipbuilders like the idea but wonder where the funding will come from. The naval analyst at the Congressional Research Service suggests the Navy will need an additional $5 billion to $5.5 billion a year over the Navy’s current spending goal.

