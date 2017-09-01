Home NATIONAL Navy Warship Fires Warning Shots
Navy Warship Fires Warning Shots
NATIONAL
WORLD
0

Navy Warship Fires Warning Shots

0
0
us-navy-warship-fires-at-iran-boats-warning-shots
now viewing

Navy Warship Fires Warning Shots

california-floods
now playing

UPDATE: Roads Flooded Amid Heavy Rain In Southern California

trump-meryl-streep
now playing

Trump Responds To Streep Comments

gavel
now playing

Sister Describes Brother As Loving, Headstrong

orlando-police-shooting-at-a-walmart-one-office-killed
now playing

Orlando Officer Shot And Killed

computer-hacker-hacking
now playing

Kremlin Dismisses Hacking Report

dallas-stars
now playing

Cockpit Smoke Forces Dallas Stars' Plane Back To Airport

ted-cruz-meets-with-taiwan-president
now playing

Ted Cruz, Texas Governor Meet With Taiwan President

itaiwans-president-tsai-ing-wen
now playing

China Warns After Cruz, Abbot, Meet Taiwan's President

general-motors
now playing

GM CEO: Won't Change Production Plans Despite Trump Tweet

wall_mexico_texas-1024×683
now playing

Trump Revives Argument On Wall On Mexican Border

(AP) — A U.S. military official says a U.S. Navy warship fired multiple warning shots at Iranian patrol boats in the Persian Gulf after the Iranian vessels ignored other warnings.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss an incident not yet publicly announced, said a U.S. destroyer, the USS Mahon, was transiting the Strait of Hormuz on Sunday when a number of Iranian boats sped toward it and failed to respond to inquiries.  The Iranian boats broke away after the warning shots were fired, and then established radio communication with the Mahan by asking its course and speed.

Related posts:

  1. Trump And His Cabinet Picks Prepare For Grilling
  2. Suicide Truck Hits Egypt Security Post In Sinai, Killing 10
  3. 9 Arrested Following Attack In Israel
  4. Orlando Officer Shot And Killed
Related Posts
california-floods

UPDATE: Roads Flooded Amid Heavy Rain In Southern California

jsalinas 0
trump-meryl-streep

Trump Responds To Streep Comments

jsalinas 0
gavel

Sister Describes Brother As Loving, Headstrong

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video