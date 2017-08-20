Home TEXAS ‘Nazis’ Spray-Painted On Robert E. Lee Statue
(AP) – Dallas police officials say a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee has been vandalized.  The Dallas Morning News reported a crew of city workers went to Lee Park early Saturday to power-wash the spray-painted word “Nazis” off of the statue, one of three Confederate monuments in the city.  A police spokeswoman says extra patrols will be in the park to prevent further vandalism.

City officials have been discussing whether to remove or relocate the city’s Confederate statues, a conversation hastened by violence that broke out in Charlottesville, Virginia last weekend.  The city’s four black city councilmen held a joint news conference Friday to say they supported removing the statues as a way to start healing the city’s racist past.

