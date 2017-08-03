Home NATIONAL NBC Chief To Trump: We Won’t Be Intimidated
NBC Chief To Trump: We Won’t Be Intimidated
DONALD TRUMP VERSUS NBC NEWS
(AP) – The chief of NBC News has a message for President Donald Trump: We’re not going to be intimidated.  NBC News Chairman Andrew Lack said on Tuesday that the president’s attacks on some media outlets won’t deter his organization from doing its job.

NBC News was one of the organizations specifically cited by Trump last month in his tweet about the “fake news” media that is the “enemy of the American people.”  Lack said that “we’re not the opposition party and we’re not in a popularity contest with this administration or any other administration.”  Lack supervises NBC’s broadcast news and digital properties, including MSNBC. He gives interviews infrequently, and spoke Tuesday at a business conference.

