Home NATIONAL NBC Says No Culture Of Harassment In Its News Division
NBC Says No Culture Of Harassment In Its News Division
NATIONAL
0

NBC Says No Culture Of Harassment In Its News Division

0
0
MattLauer
now viewing

NBC Says No Culture Of Harassment In Its News Division

FILE PHOTO: A combination photo of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and U.S. President Donald Trump
now playing

The Latest: Trump Rules Out DMZ For Summit With Kim

Advocates_and_immigrants_from_Haiti_and_Central_America_rallied_on_the_steps_of_City_Hall_on_Friday_to_demand_the_renewal_of_their_Temporary_Protected_Status
now playing

Lawsuit Seeks To Protect Haitians, Salvadorans And Hondurans

105163113-RTX5YX9V.530×298
now playing

Trump: N. Korean Prisoners Released

download (26)
now playing

Suicide Bombers Strike In Kabul, 6 Wounded

APTOPIX_Hawaii_Volcano_17638-780×520
now playing

Volcanic Gases Prompt Door-To-Door Evacuation In Hawaii

920×920 (8)
now playing

GOP Voters In W.Va. Reject Ex-Convict For Senate

GettyImages-948190646
now playing

Pompeo In NKorea To Finalize Summit, Seek Americans' Release

51ad402788ba4f5f9d0ed56e2b3ae165
now playing

Porn Star's Lawyer Says Russian Paid Trump Attorney Cohen

5af2a8cb42529.image
now playing

German Diplomat Vows To Preserve Iranian Deal

Iran Nuclear
now playing

US Allies Lament Trump's Decision To Pull Out Of Iran Deal

(AP) – NBC has concluded in an internal investigation ordered after Matt Lauer’s firing that it doesn’t believe there is a culture of sexual harassment in its news division.
The network says that more needs to be done to ensure employees know how to report complaints about misconduct and not fear retaliation. To that end, NBC News Chairman Andy Lack said Wednesday that he’s creating a way for employees to make such complaints to a figure outside the company.
Lauer, the former “Today” show host, was fired in November after it was found he had an inappropriate sexual relationship with another NBC employee. Three additional women subsequently made complaints about Lauer.
NBC has received some criticism for not allowing outside investigators to look into its workplace culture.

No related posts.

Related Posts
FILE PHOTO: A combination photo of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and U.S. President Donald Trump

The Latest: Trump Rules Out DMZ For Summit With Kim

Roxanne Garcia 0
Advocates_and_immigrants_from_Haiti_and_Central_America_rallied_on_the_steps_of_City_Hall_on_Friday_to_demand_the_renewal_of_their_Temporary_Protected_Status

Lawsuit Seeks To Protect Haitians, Salvadorans And Hondurans

Roxanne Garcia 0
APTOPIX_Hawaii_Volcano_17638-780×520

Volcanic Gases Prompt Door-To-Door Evacuation In Hawaii

Zack Cantu 0
Close

Share this video