NBC's Megyn Kelly Newsmagazine Features Putin In Debut
NATIONAL
NBC’s Megyn Kelly Newsmagazine Features Putin In Debut

(AP) – Megyn Kelly’s debut on NBC News this weekend is a real-life cliffhanger involving Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Kelly is in Russia to question Putin onstage Friday at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. She’d love a one-on-one exclusive interview that would be featured on the first episode of NBC’s “Sunday Night with Megyn Kelly,” but it’s not clear if that will happen.
The centerpiece of the multi-topic newsmagazine each week will be newsmaker interviews with Kelly.
The show will compete with CBS’ “60 Minutes” and air until the NFL season starts.

