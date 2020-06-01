Nearly 26,000 Nursing Home COVID-19 Deaths Reported To Feds

(AP) – Federal health authorities have received reports of nearly 26,000 nursing home residents dying from COVID-19. That’s according to materials prepared for the nation’s governors. That number is partial and likely to go higher.

A letter from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports more than 60,000 cases of coronavirus illness among nursing home residents.

A copy of the letter and an accompanying chart were provided to The Associated Press. The letter said the data are based on reports received from about 80% of the nation’s 15,400 nursing homes.