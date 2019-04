In this Thursday, March 14, 2019, photo, Jose Fermin Gonzalez Cruz holds his son, William Josue Gonzales Garcia, 2, as they wait with other families who crossed the nearby U.S.-Mexico border near McAllen, Texas, for Border Patrol agents to check names and documents. Immigration authorities say they expect the ongoing surge of Central American families crossing the border to multiply in the coming months. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Brownsville is about to receive the release of thousands of immigrants. Federal border officials are set to release as many as five-thousand-900 immigrants according to city manager Noel Bernal. The federal government has yet to confirm the exact number to be released nor the exact time frame.

Currently, ports of entry and other border areas in the Rio Grande Valley are seeing the largest influx of immigrants on the southern border with a daily average of around one-thousand.