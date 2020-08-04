Necessary Growing Pains

The Texas Department of Transportation is asking motorists to look at the larger picture as crews begin the complex and lengthy reconstruction of the busiest interchange in the Valley. Crews are to break ground this month on the 300 million dollar project that will completely remake the McAllen-Pharr interchange – work that will take up to 3 years to complete. Valley TEX-DOT spokesman Octavio Saenz acknowledges traffic will be troublesome during the project, but he tells 710 KURV:

When the project is finished in 2023, the freeways leading to and away from the interchange will be widened from three to four lanes, the flyovers will be widened to 2 lanes, and the main lane ramps will be reworked. Saenz says TEX-DOT will be providing the public updates on all lane and ramp closures during the reconstruction period on its webpage and social media accounts.