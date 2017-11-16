Home NATIONAL Neighbor Shot By California Gunman Lived In Fear Of Him
Neighbor Shot By California Gunman Lived In Fear Of Him
NATIONAL
0

Neighbor Shot By California Gunman Lived In Fear Of Him

0
0
1510811860916
now viewing

Neighbor Shot By California Gunman Lived In Fear Of Him

Donald Trump
now playing

Federal "Extreme Vetting" Plan Castigated By Tech Experts

20DOURSON-master768
now playing

Trump EPA Nominee Opposed By GOP Senators From NC

media_30e7fa7b452047d1a12b38a9b1e09b23Health_Overhaul_Uninsured_33985
now playing

Gov't Says Uninsured Rate Holding Steady

1510821487852
now playing

Museum Of The Bible, Built By Hobby Lobby Owner, Opens In DC

toxicalgaefl
now playing

Toxic Algae Flourishes Despite Vast Sums Spent To Prevent It

WireAP_b1dffd9646224c46ac72a4a92c3f98b5_12x5_992
now playing

Zimbabwe Leader Robert Mugabe Seemed Invincible But Era Ends

the-latest-zimbabwe-thisflag-activist-says-stand-up
now playing

Zimbabwe #ThisFlag Activist Says 'Stand Up'

e67ff72089494f5bb8042b298a849c41-780×516
now playing

GOP Braces For Extended Clash In Alabama

52ddf8cccf024f3aa0e7b68a96a0e782-780×584
now playing

GOP Muscling Tax Bill Through House; Hits Senator Roadblock

gavel
now playing

Man Condemned For Killing Donna Man Granted New Punishment Hearing

(AP) – One of the first victims of a Northern California gunman told a judge earlier this year that she and her family lived in fear of him.
Hailey Suzanne Poland said in a request for a restraining order that her neighbor Kevin Janson Neal was violent and unpredictable, firing off guns at all hours and threatening her.
A sheriff’s deputy in April handed Neal a court order to keep away from Poland and her family and to not possess any guns.
But on Tuesday, Neal shot Poland to death before embarking on what authorities called a “murderous rampage”
Sheriff’s officials said they could not have been expected to predict the rampage, and that he eluded law enforcement in their attempts to contact him.

Related posts:

  1. California Shooter Wasn’t Allowed To Have Guns
Related Posts
Donald Trump

Federal “Extreme Vetting” Plan Castigated By Tech Experts

Roxanne Garcia 0
20DOURSON-master768

Trump EPA Nominee Opposed By GOP Senators From NC

Roxanne Garcia 0
media_30e7fa7b452047d1a12b38a9b1e09b23Health_Overhaul_Uninsured_33985

Gov’t Says Uninsured Rate Holding Steady

Roxanne Garcia 0
Close

Share this video