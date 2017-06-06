Neighbors Had Some Suspicions About Zoughba

(AP) – Residents of an Italian suburb where one of the London Bridge attackers spent time say he was a “good boy” but that some suspicions were raised.

Franca Lambertini, Youssef Zaghba’s aunt by marriage who lives near his mother Valeria Collina close to the city of Bologna, told The Associated Press: “I know him little from when he stayed with his mother. For me he was a good boy, but.” She said that just last week her daughter said: “Mom, I hope Youssef doesn’t have anything to do with that sort of thing.'”

She said she replied: “‘Forget about it! He’s a good boy, what do you think?’ This is what happened, I swear.” Franco Orsi, a neighbor of Collina, says she never spoke about her son. “She would say that one was abroad, the daughter lives in Bologna. She didn’t say more. She never talked about anything, especially of her children.”