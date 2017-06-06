Home WORLD Neighbors Had Some Suspicions About Zoughba
Neighbors Had Some Suspicions About Zoughba
WORLD
0

Neighbors Had Some Suspicions About Zoughba

0
0
Britain London Bridge Attack
now viewing

Neighbors Had Some Suspicions About Zoughba

gettyimages-633345586
now playing

Flynn Turns Over Documents To Senate Panel

ICE AGENTS ARRESTING GENERIC
now playing

Federal Agents Arrest 70 Immigrants In Oklahoma, Texas

Su-27 fighter RUSSIAN JET FIGHTER
now playing

Russia Says Fighter Jet Intercepts US Bomber On Border

shooting-investigation
now playing

Police Seek 3 Suspects After Pregnant Woman Slain

USS GABRIELLE GIFFORDS
now playing

Warship USS Gabrielle Giffords To Be Commissioned In Texas

Michelle Carter’s trial got underway Tuesday in juvenile court in Taunton
now playing

Trial Of Woman Charged In Texting Suicide Case Starts

Kuwaiti Emir Seeks To Mediate Qatar Rift

ROADS AND BRIDGES OVERPASSES
now playing

Trump Infrastructure Push Faces Cold Shoulder From Congress

donald-trump
now playing

Trump Says Qatar Dispute Could End Terror

putin-russian-hacking
now playing

Kremlin Denies Report Of Voting Software Hacking

(AP) – Residents of an Italian suburb where one of the London Bridge attackers spent time say he was a “good boy” but that some suspicions were raised.

Franca Lambertini, Youssef Zaghba’s aunt by marriage who lives near his mother Valeria Collina close to the city of Bologna, told The Associated Press: “I know him little from when he stayed with his mother. For me he was a good boy, but.”  She said that just last week her daughter said: “Mom, I hope Youssef doesn’t have anything to do with that sort of thing.'”

She said she replied: “‘Forget about it! He’s a good boy, what do you think?’ This is what happened, I swear.”  Franco Orsi, a neighbor of Collina, says she never spoke about her son.  “She would say that one was abroad, the daughter lives in Bologna. She didn’t say more. She never talked about anything, especially of her children.”

No related posts.

Related Posts
Su-27 fighter RUSSIAN JET FIGHTER

Russia Says Fighter Jet Intercepts US Bomber On Border

jsalinas 0
putin-russian-hacking

Kremlin Denies Report Of Voting Software Hacking

jsalinas 0
NOTRE DAME PARIS SHOOTER

Police Shot, Injured Attacker Near Notre Dame

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video