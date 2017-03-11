Home NATIONAL Neighbors Say Alleged Walmart Shooter Was Often Angry, Rude
Neighbors Say Alleged Walmart Shooter Was Often Angry, Rude
Scott Ostrem
(AP) – Police have released little information about the suspect in a Colorado Walmart shooting that left three people dead, but neighbors described him as a loner who often seemed angry and sometimes cursed at them for minor transgressions.

Forty-seven-year-old Scott Ostrem was arrested Thursday, a day after the shooting in the large, blue-collar Denver suburb of Thornton. Police haven’t released a motive.

Little is publicly known about Ostrem, who police say nonchalantly walked into the Walmart and opened fire.  His boss says Ostrem had worked at a roofing company for three years, and was a good and quiet employee. But added that Ostrem left his work station without any explanation on the morning of the shooting and never came back.

