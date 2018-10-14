Home NATIONAL Nelson: Tyndall Air Force Base To Be Rebuilt
Nelson: Tyndall Air Force Base To Be Rebuilt

HURRICANE MICHALE DAMAGE
Nelson: Tyndall Air Force Base To Be Rebuilt

(AP) – U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson says that Tyndall Air Force Base in Florida’s Panhandle was destroyed, but he’s promising the base will be rebuilt.

Nelson on Sunday visited the military base just days after Hurricane Michael tore across the region. The Florida Democrat said that older buildings on the base were demolished, while newer structures are in need of substantial repair. He also said that some of the hangars were damaged severely.  After Hurricane Andrew hit South Florida in 1992 an air force base in Homestead was closed due to substantial damage. But Nelson, who sits on the Senate Armed Forces Committee, said that fears that Tyndall will close are in his opinion “unfounded.” He said that Tyndall is in a strategic location for its training missions.

The base was home to some of the nation’s most advanced fighter jets but Nelson said he could not comment on how many planes were on the base during the storm or how many were damaged.

