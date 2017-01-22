Home WORLD Netanyahu Says He Had ‘Warm Conversation’ With Trump
(AP) – Israel’s prime minister says he has held a “warm conversation” with President Donald Trump and has been invited to the White House in February.

In a statement, Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said he told Trump in a phone call Sunday that he hopes to forge a “common vision to advance peace and security in the region.”

He said the discussion included talks about the international nuclear deal with Iran, the peace process with the Palestinians and other issues.

It said a date for next month’s visit will be finalized in the coming days.

