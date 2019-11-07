Netanyahu Says UN Watchdog ‘confirms Iran lied’

(AP) – Israel’s prime minister alleges that a meeting earlier in the day of the U.N. nuclear watchdog “confirms that Iran lied” about its nuclear program. Benjamin Netanyahu claimed in a video statement on Thursday that Iran “continues to hide its secret nuclear weapons program” and that the International Atomic Energy Agency’s special board meeting “confirms that Iran lied.”

Addressing the U.N. General Assembly last year, Netanyahu had described a “secret atomic warehouse” on the outskirts of Tehran. The IAEA released no information publicly about its discussions on the warehouse after its meeting in Vienna on Thursday.

Netanyahu’s claim came shortly after Iranian authorities acknowledged blocking an IAEA inspector from a nuclear site in Natanz last week – claiming they found she had traces of explosives material on her – amid rising tensions between Iran and the U.S. over its nuclear program.