Netanyahu’s Future Still Uncertain After Israeli Election

(AP) – Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s political future remains up in the air after Israel’s third election in under a year.

Although the longtime leader has claimed victory, exit polls and preliminary results indicate he will fall short of securing the parliamentary majority needed to form a new government. That would mean the country’s year-long political deadlock is far from over, just as Netanyahu prepares to go on trial for corruption charges in two week.

Final results are expected Wednesday after officials count several hundred thousand votes cast by Israeli soldiers and some 4,000 ballots cast by Israelis confined to home quarantine after possible exposure to the coronavirus.