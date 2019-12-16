WORLD

Netanyahu’s Likud Challenger Surging Ahead Of Primary Launch

By 144 views
0
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reacts during the weekly cabinet meeting, at his office in Jerusalem, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. (Gali Tibbon/Pool via AP)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s challenger for leader of the ruling Likud party is picking up more endorsements ahead of the official launch of his primary campaign. The associates of Gideon Saar expect about 1,000 party activists to attend the launch and have been buoyed by support of a half-dozen Likud lawmakers, including the powerful chairman of the party’s executive body. Saar’s leadership bid marks the first serious internal challenge to Netanyahu in his decade-plus in power. Though still an underdog to Netanyahu, Saar seems to be gaining traction among party faithful ahead of the Dec. 26 vote.

UK Prime Minister To Welcome New Lawmakers To Parliament

Previous article

Turbulence Shakes Democrats Going Into Final Debate Of 2019

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Comments are closed.

More in WORLD