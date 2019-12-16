Netanyahu’s Likud Challenger Surging Ahead Of Primary Launch

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s challenger for leader of the ruling Likud party is picking up more endorsements ahead of the official launch of his primary campaign. The associates of Gideon Saar expect about 1,000 party activists to attend the launch and have been buoyed by support of a half-dozen Likud lawmakers, including the powerful chairman of the party’s executive body. Saar’s leadership bid marks the first serious internal challenge to Netanyahu in his decade-plus in power. Though still an underdog to Netanyahu, Saar seems to be gaining traction among party faithful ahead of the Dec. 26 vote.