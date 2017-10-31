Home NATIONAL Netflix Suspends Production On ‘House of Cards’
Netflix Suspends Production On ‘House of Cards’
NATIONAL
TRENDING
0

Netflix Suspends Production On ‘House of Cards’

0
0
house-of-cards-kevin-2-t
now viewing

Netflix Suspends Production On ‘House of Cards’

hurricane harvey
now playing

Disaster Relief Now Costing $200 Million Each Day

BOWE BERGDAHL
now playing

Bergdahl Was 'gold mine' Of Information

juan manuel hernandez
now playing

McAllen Man Charged With Murder In Healthcare Worker's Death

AP17270821393372
now playing

Tech Companies Find More Signs Of Russian Election Activity

IMG_20171025_120004_2.0
now playing

Sprint, T-Mobile Slide As Reports Cast Doubts On Merger

Ivanka Trump
now playing

Top Aides To Push For Tax Plan While Trump Is In Asia

putin_3463140k
now playing

Kremlin Says Russia Not Implicated By Mueller

WireAP_7db1279163ab4d4e85fc2c3fa04a08bf_12x5_992
now playing

Netflix Exploring 'House of Cards' Spinoff Amid Spacey Flap

7
now playing

Google-Bred Waymo Aims To Shift Robotic Cars Into Next Gear

dc-Cover-7gin065ro7vvr89t86ctc3pob4-20170417155803.Medi
now playing

New Fingerprint Algorithm Helps ID Bodies Found Decades Ago

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Netflix and the maker of “House of Cards” say production on the show starring Kevin Spacey is suspended.
The political satire is filming its sixth and final season amid fallout from a 1980s sexual abuse allegation leveled at Spacey by a former child star.
In a joint statement Tuesday, Netflix and producer Media Rights Capital say production was put on hold to review the situation and address “any concerns of our cast and crew.”
A Netflix spokeswoman declined to provide further details about the action. On Monday, executives from the two companies traveled to the Baltimore, Maryland, set to meet with actors and others involved in the production. Spacey was not scheduled to work that day.
The streaming service announced Monday its Emmy-winning “House of Cards” would come to an end after next season, a decision it says was made before Spacey was accused of trying to seduce a 14-year-old actor in 1986.
Spacey has apologized for the incident he said he doesn’t recall but which would have stemmed from “drunken behavior.” He also spoke publicly for the first time about being gay, which drew backlash from some observers as an attempt at deflection.

Related posts:

  1. Netflix Exploring ‘House of Cards’ Spinoff Amid Spacey Flap
  2. Spacey Apologizes After Actor Accuses Him Of Past Harassment
  3. Health Law Sign-ups Start, And Some See A ‘Hostile Takeover’
  4. Moderate GOP Texas House Speaker Not Seeking Re-Election
Related Posts
hurricane harvey

Disaster Relief Now Costing $200 Million Each Day

Fred Cruz 0
BOWE BERGDAHL

Bergdahl Was ‘gold mine’ Of Information

Fred Cruz 0
AP17270821393372

Tech Companies Find More Signs Of Russian Election Activity

Roxanne Garcia 0
Close

Share this video