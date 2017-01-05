Nevada Coalition Seeks Unprecedented Insulin Refund Law

(AP) – An unlikely coalition in Nevada is trying to force pharmaceutical drugmakers to refund insurance companies and diabetics if insulin prices surpass inflation.

Casino owners and their employees’ unions are attempting to rein in soaring prescription drug prices in an attempt to control their own medical insurance costs.

They and Democratic lawmakers backing the bill also hope it would cap what diabetics pay out of their own pockets for insulin.

It is unclear whether the measure would survive legal challenges if the bill becomes law.

If the bill becomes law then Nevada would become the first U.S. state to effectively establish a price control on prescription drugs.

The Nevada proposal is expected to face its first vote in early May.