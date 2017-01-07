Home NATIONAL Nevada Launches Sales Of Legal Recreational Marijuana
Nevada Launches Sales Of Legal Recreational Marijuana
Nevada Launches Sales Of Legal Recreational Marijuana

Nevada Launches Sales Of Legal Recreational Marijuana

(AP) – Nevada has become the fifth state in the U.S. with stores selling marijuana for recreational purposes.

People began buying pot early Saturday, just months after voters approved legalization in November. It’s the fastest turnaround from the ballot box to retail sales in the nation.

Those 21 and older with a valid ID can buy up to an ounce of pot. The millions of tourists who visit Las Vegas and other Nevada cities every year are expected to make nearly two of every three pot purchases.

People can only use marijuana in a private home. It remains illegal to light up in public places, including casinos, bars, convention centers, restaurants, parks and concert halls.

Nevada joins Colorado, Oregon, Washington and Alaska in allowing adults to buy the drug that’s still banned by the federal government.

