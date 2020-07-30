New 1-Day Records Set As COVID-19 Deaths Soar In The Valley And The State

Yet another new single-day high for the number of people in Hidalgo County who are dying after contracting COVID-19. 45 county residents lost their lives to the disease Wednesday, hiking the death toll to 576. The COVID-19 death toll hit 200 in Cameron County Wednesday. Eight more residents could not recover from the effects of the disease. The numbers continue to be grim across the state, as well. COVID-19 has claimed the lives of close to 6,200 Texans in the past four months – more than 300 just yesterday. And across the U.S., more than 150,000 Americans have died of the coronavirus-caused disease.