New Accuser Steps Forward Against Alabama Senate Candidate Roy Moore
New Accuser Steps Forward Against Alabama Senate Candidate Roy Moore

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore
New Accuser Steps Forward Against Alabama Senate Candidate Roy Moore

(New York, NY) — A new accuser is stepping forward, claiming Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore sexually assaulted her when she was a minor.

Attorney Gloria Allred is holding a press conference in New York City this afternoon with the woman. That’ll make five women who’ve accused the GOP candidate of sexual impropriety decades ago when they were teenagers.

Moore denies any sexual wrongdoing and says he’ll sue “The Washington Post,” the newspaper that broke the story last Thursday. He’s running against Democrat Doug Jones in a December 12th special election for the Senate seat vacated by Jeff Sessions.

