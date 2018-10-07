Home LOCAL New AEP Service Center Set To Go Online
AEP Texas Wednesday opens the doors to the first of two new state-of-the-art service centers in the Rio Grande Valley.

A more than 32-thousand square-foot service center north of Los Fresnos is ready to go online. Located at the intersection FM 1847 and FM 510, the building will serve as a dispatch center for power outages, as well as a storage center for construction and other materials.  The Los Fresnos service center will house a staff of 20.

The second regional service center is set to open in San Benito later this summer. The facility located at the old airport will house 110 employees who’ll be transferred from other area offices.

