New Anxieties As Trump Says Obamacare Will 'Explode'
New Anxieties As Trump Says Obamacare Will 'Explode'

New Anxieties As Trump Says Obamacare Will 'Explode'

Immigrants Find Sanctuary In Growing Austin Church Network

Proposal For Austin Gondola Lift Grounded By Officials

First Trial In 2015 Texas Biker Shootout Delayed By Judge

Ex-Texas Congressman Expects To Be 'Vindicated' On Charges

3 Dead, 1 Injured In Mexico Prison Riot

Trump's Border-Wall Proposal Faces Many Obstacles

Medical Pot Bill In S. Carolina Bolstered By Conservatives

The Latest: Police: Only 1 Shooter In Deadly Club Attack

Police: Woman Falsely Claims Sexual Assault By 3 Black Males

Cubans Say They Entered US Before End Of Immigration Policy

(AP) – Americans who benefited from President Barack Obama’s health care law and were relieved when a Republican push to repeal it failed are facing a new set of anxieties as President Donald Trump says the law will “explode.”

Premiums have risen and major insurers have backed out of the online state markets where people can buy insurance under Obama’s 2010 law, the Affordable Care Act. But people who say it saved their lives or helped them start a business want lawmakers to fix the law’s problems, not wait to see it fail.

Trump Tweeted on Saturday that “ObamaCare” will explode.

