Home LOCAL New Appeal Filed In Monica Patterson Capital Murder Case
New Appeal Filed In Monica Patterson Capital Murder Case
LOCAL
TRENDING
0

New Appeal Filed In Monica Patterson Capital Murder Case

0
0
court-gavel-generic-no-caption-jpg_1577529_ver1_0_640_360
now viewing

New Appeal Filed In Monica Patterson Capital Murder Case

rex tillerson
now playing

Tillerson Signals Deeper US Military Commitment In Syria

DWI DRINKING AND DRIVING
now playing

Science Panel Backs Lower Drunken Driving Threshold

SOUTH KOREA NORTH KOREA MARCH TOGETHER OLYPICS
now playing

Koreas To Form Their First Joint Olympic Team

Jeff Flake
now playing

GOP Senator Denounces Trump Attacks, Recalls Stalin Rhetoric

Paul Ryan
now playing

Ryan Pressures Dems On Spending Bill

Steve Bannon
now playing

House Panel Wants Documents From Bannon

GOVERNOR GREG ABBOTT
now playing

Abbott Proposes Revenue Cap To Lower Texas Property Taxes

julie-fine-ken-paxton_1200x675_939904067688
now playing

Indicted Texas Attorney General Has War Chest Worth $5.7M

Louise Turpin, 49, and her husband, 57-year-old David Allen Turpin
now playing

Aunt: Captive Children Kept From Extended Family

GTY-SupremeCourt-jrl-170201_12x5_1600
now playing

US Supreme Court Refuses Appeal For Police Killer

Monica Melissa Patterson

The appeals aren’t yet over in the capital murder case of Monica Melissa Patterson. A day after a judge denied her motion for a new trial, Patterson’s lawyer filed a notice that she will appeal to the 13th Court of Appeals.

Attorney Brandy Wingate Voss argues there was insufficient evidence for a Hidalgo County jury to convict Patterson of any of the four charges on which she was prosecuted.

Patterson was found guilty in November of capital murder for financial gain in the apparent suffocation death of an elderly McAllen man. She was also convicted on three theft-related counts for stealing funds from the Comfort House hospice, where she was the chief administrator. Patterson is now serving a life without parole prison sentence.

Related posts:

  1. US Supreme Court Refuses Appeal For Police Killer
  2. Criminal Charges Filed After Woman Wounded By Negligent Gun Discharge Inside Pharr H-E-B
  3. Juvenile Suspect Ordered Transferred To Adult Court In Rio Grande City Teen’s Murder
  4. McAllen IDEA Teacher Charged In Alleged Sexual Abuse Of Teenage Student
Related Posts
Jeff Flake

GOP Senator Denounces Trump Attacks, Recalls Stalin Rhetoric

jsalinas 0
Steve Bannon

House Panel Wants Documents From Bannon

jsalinas 0
Louise Turpin, 49, and her husband, 57-year-old David Allen Turpin

Aunt: Captive Children Kept From Extended Family

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video