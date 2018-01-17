New Appeal Filed In Monica Patterson Capital Murder Case

The appeals aren’t yet over in the capital murder case of Monica Melissa Patterson. A day after a judge denied her motion for a new trial, Patterson’s lawyer filed a notice that she will appeal to the 13th Court of Appeals.

Attorney Brandy Wingate Voss argues there was insufficient evidence for a Hidalgo County jury to convict Patterson of any of the four charges on which she was prosecuted.

Patterson was found guilty in November of capital murder for financial gain in the apparent suffocation death of an elderly McAllen man. She was also convicted on three theft-related counts for stealing funds from the Comfort House hospice, where she was the chief administrator. Patterson is now serving a life without parole prison sentence.