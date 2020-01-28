New Assessment Shows 450 Structures Damaged By Houston Blast

Maria Jewell takes photos inside of Hortensia Lima's house on Stanford Court in Houston, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, that was damaged and deemed uninhabitable, after a Friday morning explosion at the Watson Grinding Manufacturing plant. (Karen Warren/Houston Chronicle via AP)

(AP) – A new assessment of the impacts from last week’s massive explosion at a warehouse in Houston that killed two workers and injured 20 others shows that 450 structures were damaged. Most of them were homes.

The new total, released Monday, is more than double the initial assessment of about 200 structures damaged in the explosion early Friday at Watson Grinding and Manufacturing.

Also Monday, the family of one of the men killed, Frank Flores, filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Watson. The company has declined to comment on the fourth civil lawsuit it is facing in the wake of the blast.