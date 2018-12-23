Home NATIONAL New Asylum Policy Could Invite More Illegal Border Crossings
New Asylum Policy Could Invite More Illegal Border Crossings

(AP) – The Trump administration’s decision to make asylum seekers wait in Mexico while their cases wind through U.S. courts was made with crucial details still unknown. That creates uncertainty along the border and possibly an incentive for people to cross illegally before the change take effect.  The change amounts to a major shift in immigration policy. It could force thousands of asylum seekers to stay in Mexico in dangerous border cities as they navigate the American immigration court system.

Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen says the next step is more legal paperwork with Mexico.  The U.S. characterized the policy as a unilateral move. But Mexico almost simultaneously said it would grant foreigners permission to stay in the country while their asylum claims are considered and that they could seek work authorization.

