New Baylor Lawsuit Alleges Rape Video, Dog Fighting
New Baylor Lawsuit Alleges Rape Video, Dog Fighting
TEXAS
New Baylor Lawsuit Alleges Rape Video, Dog Fighting

Baylor Sexual Assault Investigation Football
New Baylor Lawsuit Alleges Rape Video, Dog Fighting

Police Find Toddler Locked In Cage, Newborn Alone In House

Reports: Police Say Cornell Had Band Around Neck

House Panel Seeking Documents About Comey Ouster

Senate Panel Chairman: Flynn Won't Honor Subpoena

Trump Administration Announces Plans To Renegotiate NAFTA

Texas Science Experiment That Left 12 Hurt Blamed On Flame

Texas State Senator Says He's Innocent Of Federal Charges

Does US Believe Western Wall Is In Israel?

High Hopes For New High-Tech Atlanta Stadium Despite Delays

Special Prosecutor Abruptly Named To Probe Trump-Russia Ties

(AP) – A new federal lawsuit against Baylor University alleges football players routinely recorded gang rapes and staged dogfights in a program that fostered sexual violence.

A former Baylor volleyball player identified only as Jane Doe filed the lawsuit Tuesday. It alleges she was gang raped by four or more players in 2012. She says the players later harassed her and her family until she left school the next year. The lawsuit doesn’t identify any players.

The woman says she confided in her coach, who contacted Baylor’s football coach and athletic director at the time. She says nothing happened.

Baylor officials said Wednesday they’d tried to reach a settlement with the woman for months. They also noted recent efforts to improve campus response to assault allegations.

More than a dozen women have now sued Baylor, alleging officials for years mishandled or ignored sex assault allegations.

