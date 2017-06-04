Home LOCAL New Bicentennial Extension Project Unveiled
LOCAL
0

0
0
Plans have been unveiled for a second extension of Bicentennial Boulevard in McAllen. The city of McAllen set out for the public this week a preliminary schematic of the Bicentennial Boulevard extension project that will extend the thoroughfare further north – from Trenton Road to State Highway 107.

City officials say they’ll continue to take input from home and business owners along the 2-point-8 mile long route before settling on a final project design. A request for bids is expected to go out in about a year, and plans are for the extension to be finished in early 2020. The Bicentennial extension was the biggest improvement project contained in the 15-million dollar bond election of 2013.

