New Bill Would Forgive Medical School Debt for COVID-19 Health Workers

A medical worker’s dream of loan forgiveness might be coming true. New York Representative Carolyn Maloney introduced a bill Tuesday to forgive student debt for workers treating COVID-19 patients on the frontlines.
The bill forgives all federal and private student loans for medical professionals including doctors, nurses, aids, medical residents, interns, technicians and researchers. More than 500-thousand people signed a petition asking Congress to include debt forgiveness in the next stimulus bill.