New Bill Would Forgive Medical School Debt for COVID-19 Health Workers

Memorial Hermann Hospital healthcare professionals watch as the U.S. Navy's Blue Angels fly over the Medical Center Wednesday, May 6, 2020, in Houston. The Blue Angels are flying over cities across the United States to honor the COVID-19 frontline responders and essential workers. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

A medical worker’s dream of loan forgiveness might be coming true. New York Representative Carolyn Maloney introduced a bill Tuesday to forgive student debt for workers treating COVID-19 patients on the frontlines.

The bill forgives all federal and private student loans for medical professionals including doctors, nurses, aids, medical residents, interns, technicians and researchers. More than 500-thousand people signed a petition asking Congress to include debt forgiveness in the next stimulus bill.